April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. This morning Nickoluas Bauer is joined by Olivia Curlewis, Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and mother of testicular cancer survivor Marc Curlewis and Dr Evelyn Moshokoa, Chief Urologist at her private practise talk about the important role played by women in motivating the men to check themselves and get screened for male cancers.
As we reflect on Freedom Day, Nickolaus Bauer is joined by panel young guests to discuss the challenges young people face going into the work and entrepreneurship space.
Nickolaus Bauer is joined by Dr Somadoda Fikeni, Indlulamithi Founding Member and Chairperson and Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director of Amnesty International as we reflect on Freedom Day and the progress made over the past 27 years in democracy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus speaks to former cardiologist and chair of Rotary International's polio eradication program in Nigeria, Dr Tunji Fontsho, about how his team managed to prevent further children from catching polio and becoming paralysed. Africa was declared Wild-Polo free in 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus speaks to Mugwena Maluleke speaking on behalf of public service unions about the ongoing wage negotiations between government and the unions. Mike Shussler then tries to help break down the numbers and economic impact of the requested increases.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to SASHA Executive Dr Ron Addinall and Author Tiffany Mugo about the influence the sexual spectrum has on our erotic and romantic attractions.LISTEN TO PODCAST