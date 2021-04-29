Prof Ivor Sarakinsky

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book of the week: Give us more guns- Marh Shaw. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mark Shaw

Today at 15:10 EWN: Supra meets with branches in the North West Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 15:16 EWN: Black Sash Webinar : Termination of Covid- 19 Grant Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:20 SA’s new debit order system to come into effect 1 May Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mr Tim Masela, National Payment System Department Head at SARB

Today at 16:10 SAA Technical starting retrenchment process that could cut more than half its staff Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Derek Mans Organiser: Aviation and defence

Today at 16:20 EWN: Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture - Day 2 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:40 ZOOM: #PromisesPromises: Synagogue Church Of All Nation investigation Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Segun O'Law, Media explorer and Operator at Objectv Media

Today at 16:50 City of Joburg's debt Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC

Today at 17:10 Leading South African AIDS and Covid-19 scientist appointed to the 9-member Science Council of the World Health Organisation Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Today at 18:13 Analysis of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus : Six habits of successful entrepreneurs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp

