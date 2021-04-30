Sex focus- married persons and their side relationships

What are some of the power dynamics involved in relationships between married people and those individuals they are involved with outside of their marriage. Dr Elna McKintosh helps us navigate the sensitive issues involved.
What part can authors play in the environments they live in? How do authors spearhead social change in the communities they write in? Winston Mohapi, author and Chairman of MoabaSesotho: the Sesotho Writers' Association reflects on this and other roles authors should play.
Nickolaus speaks to the UDM's Bantu Holomisa, about a letter he wrote detailing mistreatment of domestic staff at the hands of Eugene de Kock.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor SarakinskyLISTEN TO PODCAST
April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. This morning Nickoluas Bauer is joined by Olivia Curlewis, Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and mother of testicular cancer survivor Marc Curlewis and Dr Evelyn Moshokoa, Chief Urologist at her private practise talk about the important role played by women in motivating the men to check themselves and get screened for male cancers.
As we reflect on Freedom Day, Nickolaus Bauer is joined by panel young guests to discuss the challenges young people face going into the work and entrepreneurship space.
Nickolaus Bauer is joined by Dr Somadoda Fikeni, Indlulamithi Founding Member and Chairperson and Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director of Amnesty International as we reflect on Freedom Day and the progress made over the past 27 years in democracy.LISTEN TO PODCAST