Concerns over high COVID19 numbers in a few provinces

Clement speaks to Prof Adrian Puren from the NICD as well as health representatives in the Northern Cape, Free State and Kwa-Zulu Natal, about worrying COVID19 numbers in these specific provinces. Should we be concerned? What measures are being taken to contain the virus in these regions?
Clement speaks to thought-leader, Paballo Chauke, and Verena Ras about the under representation of women in the fields of science, data and technology.
What are some of the power dynamics involved in relationships between married people and those individuals they are involved with outside of their marriage. Dr Elna McKintosh helps us navigate the sensitive issues involved.
What part can authors play in the environments they live in? How do authors spearhead social change in the communities they write in? Winston Mohapi, author and Chairman of MoabaSesotho: the Sesotho Writers' Association reflects on this and other roles authors should play.
Nickolaus speaks to the UDM's Bantu Holomisa, about a letter he wrote detailing mistreatment of domestic staff at the hands of Eugene de Kock.
Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky
April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. This morning Nickoluas Bauer is joined by Olivia Curlewis, Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and mother of testicular cancer survivor Marc Curlewis and Dr Evelyn Moshokoa, Chief Urologist at her private practise talk about the important role played by women in motivating the men to check themselves and get screened for male cancers.