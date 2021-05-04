The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 11:05
World of Work: Office Etiquette
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gawie Cillier, Employment relations expert and lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business
Guests
Gawie Cillier, Employment relations expert and lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business
125
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Role of bone marrow in our bodies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jane Ward - Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry
Guests
Jane Ward - Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry
125
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly won the backing of the rest of the African National Congress (ANC) top six for secretary-general Ace Magashule to "immediately" step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
125
Today at 12:10
The Commission hears Eskom related evidence from the Former Eskom Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Matshela Koko.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:15
Executive Mayor Cllr Geoff Makhubo will deliver the 2021 State of the City Address at 10am this morning.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
125
Today at 12:23
Tensions continue running high with the AmaZulu Royal Family.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
125
Today at 18:08
The complexities that could emerge around the Bill and Malinda Gate's divorce
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Billy Gundelfinger - Specialist Divorce and Criminal attorney at ...
Guests
Billy Gundelfinger - Specialist Divorce and Criminal attorney at ...
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
Today at 18:39
The Avian flu and its impacts on local exporters and importers of chicken
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
Guests
Paul Matthew - CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE)
125
Today at 18:50
Arlene Mulder, Co-founder of We think Code launched the BiB app - Africa's first audio library app
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arlene Mulder - Co-Founder at Wethinkcode
Guests
Arlene Mulder - Co-Founder at Wethinkcode
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
125
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up