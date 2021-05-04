Health and Wellness- Bone marrow and stem cell donation

Clement speaks to Jane Ward from the SA Bone Marrow registry about the importance of education in bone marrow donation appeals. Why is bone marrow and umbilical cord blood important?
Clement speaks to broadcasters Hulisani Ravele and Motshidisi Mohono about their campaign to spend their money consciously. Proudly South African's Happy Ngidi, also weighs in on the importance of keeping your coins within the local production chain.
What are some of the dos and don'ts which make the office environment more enjoyable for all? Gawie Cillier from the Stellenbosch University Business School helps us understand why organisational culture is so important in maintaining good office etiquette.
Clement speaks to DA leader, John Steenhuisen, about the party's readiness for local polls towards the latter part of the year.
Clement speaks to thought-leader, Paballo Chauke, and Verena Ras about the under representation of women in the fields of science, data and technology.
Clement speaks to Prof Adrian Puren from the NICD as well as health representatives in the Northern Cape, Free State and Kwa-Zulu Natal, about worrying COVID19 numbers in these specific provinces. Should we be concerned? What measures are being taken to contain the virus in these regions?
What are some of the power dynamics involved in relationships between married people and those individuals they are involved with outside of their marriage. Dr Elna McKintosh helps us navigate the sensitive issues involved.
What part can authors play in the environments they live in? How do authors spearhead social change in the communities they write in? Winston Mohapi, author and Chairman of MoabaSesotho: the Sesotho Writers' Association reflects on this and other roles authors should play.