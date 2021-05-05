What’s the Tea: Dealing with the guilt of getting divorced

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
SAA subsidiaries get R2.7bn funding lifeline
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 16:40
State Capture Inquiry hears Bosasa-related evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:50
The challenges of getting medical oxygen for Covid patients in some countries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reiner Gabler, the MD of Gabler Medical
Today at 17:20
EWN: The queens remains headed to Nongoma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:16
Gold Fields board gives green light to South deep solar project
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Preece - Executive Vice President at Gold Fields
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Alliance Medical and the ethical Rules of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa prohibit all hospital groups from employing radiographers unless accredited to do so
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 18:48
Companies using voice profiling to market to customers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual: Apple and its court case against Epic Games
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Corporates taking too long to resolve fraud complaints
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter : Rudi Van Schoor, GM of KFC South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liberty heeds Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's call for help Charlotte Maxeke Academic HospitalPR manager Lungiswa Mvumvu says they will welcome any kind of support from the community. 5 May 2021 2:25 PM
AFU finally recovers millions stolen by Bobroff Attorneys from RAF victims NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Israeli authorities helped because there was a warrant of arrest that was issued by Interpol. 5 May 2021 2:19 PM
Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo answers questions from callers on his plans for the city. 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
View all Local
'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC' Political analyst Xolani Dude and Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia comment on developments in the ANC. 5 May 2021 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday. 1 May 2021 5:10 PM
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
View all Politics
Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committe... 4 May 2021 1:29 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24 R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys). 3 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Business
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVI... 4 May 2021 12:52 PM
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 May 2021 8:39 AM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
What’s the Tea: Dealing with the guilt of getting divorced

What’s the Tea: Dealing with the guilt of getting divorced

5 May 2021 12:03 PM

Listeners share their experiences with divorce and the incidents that lead to making that dreadful but sometimes, freeing decision.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Listener’s Choice: Update on Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

5 May 2021 11:35 AM

Clement chats to the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi and DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom about updates on operations,  since parts of the hospital caught fire.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review: Mosilo Mothepu reflects on state capture and Nenegate

5 May 2021 11:08 AM

Clement is in conversation with Author and Whistleblower,  Mosilo Mothepu about her book where she unpacks corruption at Trillion and the webs of state capture. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

5 May 2021 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Making an effort to buy local

4 May 2021 1:09 PM

Clement speaks to broadcasters Hulisani Ravele and Motshidisi Mohono about their campaign to spend their money consciously. Proudly South African's Happy Ngidi, also weighs in on the importance of keeping your coins within the local production chain. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- Bone marrow and stem cell donation

4 May 2021 1:08 PM

Clement speaks to Jane Ward from the SA Bone Marrow registry about the importance of education in bone marrow donation appeals. Why is bone marrow and umbilical cord blood important? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Office Etiquette 101

4 May 2021 11:36 AM

What are some of the dos and don'ts which make the office environment more enjoyable for all? Gawie Cillier from the Stellenbosch University Business School helps us understand why organisational culture is so important in maintaining good office etiquette.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA ready for local government elections

4 May 2021 11:21 AM

Clement speaks to DA leader, John Steenhuisen, about the party's readiness for local polls towards the latter part of the year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

4 May 2021 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Role of women in data science

3 May 2021 11:08 AM

Clement speaks to thought-leader, Paballo Chauke, and Verena Ras about the under representation of women in the fields of science, data and technology. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Geoff Makhubo: We want an error-free billing system in City of Joburg

Local Politics

'Mabuyakhulu is a compromised candidate, they knew he might evaporate from PEC'

Politics

The phrase 'Zulu Nation' implies they are separate from South Africa - Caller

Local

EWN Highlights

Kieswetter: I will not tolerate any political interference at Sars

5 May 2021 1:51 PM

Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

Indian FM to join G7 virtually after possible COVID-19 exposure

5 May 2021 12:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA