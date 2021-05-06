Reaction to what is happening in the ANC

Today at 12:05 ANC responds to fake suspension letter: Ace magashule does not have the authority to make unilateral decisions. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:10 Defiant Ace Magashule says he's still ANC SG. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:15 Who is our new Acting Chief Justice- Why is it so important that she is a woman? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

125 125

Today at 12:20 Police in crisis: Inside Bheki Cele's stunning dressing down of top cop Khehla Sitole. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:27 US President Joe Biden's administration ,announced support for a global waiver on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.

125 125

Today at 12:37 New coronavirus variants have proliferated across Southern and Eastern Africa, worsening the challenge of bringing the pandemic under control, analysis of the genomics data shows. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)

125 125

Today at 12:41 Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has been laid to rest. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 12:45 A memorial service is underway for the late Lindani Myeni. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 12:52 Adverse weather conditions, which could include strong to gale force winds, rain and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book of the week: Bloody Sunday - The Nun, The Defiance Campaign And South Africa's Secret Massacre (Paperback) Mignonne Breier The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Mignonne Breier - Chief Research Specialist at Hsrc Education, Science And Sk

125 125

Today at 18:50 How to write elevator pitches The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125