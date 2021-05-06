Hanging Out with Mpumi Madisa

Clement Manyathela chats to the newly appointed CEO at Bidvest, Mpumi Madisa, about her new position, juggling family and work life and her career journey to the helm of the organisation.
Clement Manyathela catches up with the much-loved culinary chefs Chef Pali Pali and Chef Lesego Semenya
Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC NEC members, Mondli Gungubele and Tony Yengeni trying to make sense of the latest developments within the ANC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their experiences with divorce and the incidents that lead to making that dreadful but sometimes, freeing decision.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi and DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom about updates on operations, since parts of the hospital caught fire.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is in conversation with Author and Whistleblower, Mosilo Mothepu about her book where she unpacks corruption at Trillion and the webs of state capture.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to broadcasters Hulisani Ravele and Motshidisi Mohono about their campaign to spend their money consciously. Proudly South African's Happy Ngidi, also weighs in on the importance of keeping your coins within the local production chain.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Jane Ward from the SA Bone Marrow registry about the importance of education in bone marrow donation appeals. Why is bone marrow and umbilical cord blood important?LISTEN TO PODCAST
What are some of the dos and don'ts which make the office environment more enjoyable for all? Gawie Cillier from the Stellenbosch University Business School helps us understand why organisational culture is so important in maintaining good office etiquette.LISTEN TO PODCAST