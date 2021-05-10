The US has thrown its support behind a move at the World Trade Organization to temporarily lift patent protections for coronavirus vaccines. Germany, however, does not support the move. Clement speaks to the German Ambassador to SA, Martin Schaefer and Todd Haskell from United States Chargé d’Affaires to hear more on their governments'respective stances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch, Mangosuthu Bhuthelezi on the concerns around Zulu Monarch’s will reading last Friday and allegations that King Goodwill Zwelithini’s signature may have been forged.
Clement Manyathela and Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave look at the ins and outs of couples therapy – have you been to therapy with your significant other?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Following a discussion with some Tertiary students relating to their NSFAS, Clement Manyathela gets an update on the backlog at NSFAS from spokesperson, Kagisho Mamabolo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela catches up with the much-loved culinary chefs Chef Pali Pali and Chef Lesego Semenya
Clement Manyathela chats to the newly appointed CEO at Bidvest, Mpumi Madisa, about her new position, juggling family and work life and her career journey to the helm of the organisation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC NEC members, Mondli Gungubele and Tony Yengeni trying to make sense of the latest developments within the ANC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their experiences with divorce and the incidents that lead to making that dreadful but sometimes, freeing decision.LISTEN TO PODCAST