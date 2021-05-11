Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 13:40
Fertility - How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Patience Luxomo - Founder @infertilitybooks and passionate about fe
Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic
Today at 14:05
The Series - Future Thinking - Episode 2. (Hacking Democracy)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Q1 Vehicle Pricing Index out - the good and the bad
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kriben Reddy - Vice President of Auto Information Solutions for TransUnion
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mandela memorial corruption case back in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 16:40
National Assembly plenary debate on SAPS DNA backlog crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:13
The severity of South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave will depend on its timing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Lowe - Member at Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA).
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Growth Vs. value and the investment implications of a possible regime change.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Viljoen - Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund
Latest Local
Ramaphosa, like a python, has squeezed the life out of Ace Magashule - Basson Eyewitness News editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says we can write off Magashule, though some of his colleagues are embarrassed. 11 May 2021 11:48 AM
IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphaphuli says the fundraising has reached more than R500,000 and they are thankful. 11 May 2021 10:31 AM
Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are concerned about the different Covid-19 variants as they don't know how they behave. 11 May 2021 8:08 AM
View all Local
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 1:19 PM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
View all Politics
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
Rosie Motene takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 11 May 2021 11:55 AM
Seth Rogen leaves fans confused after shaving off beard Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Packed balcony collapses during party leaving two people injured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
Health and Wellness- physical activity and ageing

11 May 2021 11:59 AM

Clement and Hannah Rath, founder of Silver Fit, discuss the importance of exercising and keeping physically fit as you get older. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Onboarding and Induction

11 May 2021 11:37 AM

Anja van Beek helps us understand the processes involved in welcoming new employees into your organisation. What is the difference between induction and onboarding?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does the current ANC battles compare to previous years?

11 May 2021 10:58 AM

Clement reflects on the factions, the internal squabbles and ongoing conversations within the governing party. How do these issues compare to challenges from previous years? Senior political reporters, Adriaan Basson, Natasha Marrian and Mahlatse Mahlase reflect on their years covering ANC politics and elective conferences. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID19 IP waivers- what does this mean?

10 May 2021 11:03 AM

The US has thrown its support behind a move at the World Trade Organization to temporarily lift patent protections for coronavirus vaccines. Germany, however, does not support the move. Clement speaks to the German Ambassador to SA, Martin Schaefer and Todd Haskell from United States Chargé d’Affaires to hear more on their governments'respective stances.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prince Buthelezi's leadership during mourning period

10 May 2021 10:45 AM

 
Clement Manyathela speaks to Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch, Mangosuthu Bhuthelezi on the concerns around Zulu Monarch’s will reading last Friday and allegations that King Goodwill Zwelithini’s signature may have been forged.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702Openline

10 May 2021 10:13 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Couples Therapy

7 May 2021 11:37 AM

Clement Manyathela and Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave look at the ins and outs of couples therapy – have you been to therapy with your significant other?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NSFAS Backlog

7 May 2021 11:11 AM

Following a discussion with some Tertiary students relating to their NSFAS, Clement Manyathela gets an update on the backlog at NSFAS from spokesperson, Kagisho Mamabolo. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

7 May 2021 10:15 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

IT IS A MIRACLE: Kgothatso Mdunana's family grateful for repatriation donations

Local

Ramaphosa, like a python, has squeezed the life out of Ace Magashule - Basson

Local

Technically the country is not in third wave yet - Dr Zweli Mkhize

Local

EWN Highlights

UN 'deeply concerned' at escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence

11 May 2021 12:40 PM

PMB man sentenced to 25 years behind bars for murdering girlfriend

11 May 2021 12:36 PM

Malnutrition strikes children in DR Congo's fragile Kasai region

11 May 2021 12:33 PM

