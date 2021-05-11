World of Work- Onboarding and Induction

Anja van Beek helps us understand the processes involved in welcoming new employees into your organisation. What is the difference between induction and onboarding?
Clement and Hannah Rath, founder of Silver Fit, discuss the importance of exercising and keeping physically fit as you get older.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement reflects on the factions, the internal squabbles and ongoing conversations within the governing party. How do these issues compare to challenges from previous years? Senior political reporters, Adriaan Basson, Natasha Marrian and Mahlatse Mahlase reflect on their years covering ANC politics and elective conferences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The US has thrown its support behind a move at the World Trade Organization to temporarily lift patent protections for coronavirus vaccines. Germany, however, does not support the move. Clement speaks to the German Ambassador to SA, Martin Schaefer and Todd Haskell from United States Chargé d’Affaires to hear more on their governments'respective stances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch, Mangosuthu Bhuthelezi on the concerns around Zulu Monarch’s will reading last Friday and allegations that King Goodwill Zwelithini’s signature may have been forged.
Clement Manyathela and Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave look at the ins and outs of couples therapy – have you been to therapy with your significant other?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Following a discussion with some Tertiary students relating to their NSFAS, Clement Manyathela gets an update on the backlog at NSFAS from spokesperson, Kagisho Mamabolo.LISTEN TO PODCAST