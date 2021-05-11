Health and Wellness- physical activity and ageing

Today at 13:40 Fertility - How do we adapt to engage in fertility conversations? The Azania Mosaka Show

Patience Luxomo - Founder @infertilitybooks and passionate about fe

Dr Antonio Rodrigues - Medfem Fertility Clinic

Today at 14:05 The Series - Future Thinking - Episode 2. (Hacking Democracy) The Azania Mosaka Show

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Q1 Vehicle Pricing Index out - the good and the bad The Azania Mosaka Show

Kriben Reddy - Vice President of Auto Information Solutions for TransUnion

Today at 15:16 EWN: Mandela memorial corruption case back in court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Today at 16:40 National Assembly plenary debate on SAPS DNA backlog crisis Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 18:13 The severity of South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave will depend on its timing The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Adam Lowe - Member at Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA).

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

