Nickolaus is joined by Clinical Psychologist Leonard Carr on attachment styles and how they affect our work and personal relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus and guests; Asma Diakite, Catherine Stratford and Jo Buitendach discuss the role of museums and heritage sites in our contemporary society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus and three scientists shoot the breeze as they discuss misconceptions about their work, some cool discoveries and what they do in their down time. Keneilwe Sebola, Mpho Nkosi and Nomahlubi Nazo join us on Across the Desk.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus and Chris spend time talking history, conscription during Apartheid, and how Chris has managed to balance his journalism and his public relations and spin doctor-ing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their experiences with office management and the practicing of boundaries, especially when dealing with unsolicited video callsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to the head of cartels at the competition commission, Makgale Mohlala about price fixing and the and the type of penalties imposed on companies who are found guilty of fixing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The 702 listeners reflect on the effects that their parents infidelity has on them as functioning adults.LISTEN TO PODCAST