Understanding the oceans economy

Clement speaks to oceans economy consultant, Captain Daniel Sabwelera, about the importance of maritime operations and the oceans economy as South Africa remains a strategic hub in the region.
Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness at Discovery Vitality, explains the symptoms, causes and dangers of living with higher blood pressure or Hypertension as the condition is known.
What is involved in an employee share scheme? How do they work and how do workers benefit? Clement speak to Viv Govender at Rand Swiss who explains how this scheme works.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Modjadji Royal House recently announced that Prince Lekokela Modjadji will be installed as King next year, as ruler of the Balubedu People. This is the first time in 200 years that a King will reign instead of Rain Queen. Clement speaks to all parties involved about the latest developments and what it all means.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus is joined by Clinical Psychologist Leonard Carr on attachment styles and how they affect our work and personal relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus and guests; Asma Diakite, Catherine Stratford and Jo Buitendach discuss the role of museums and heritage sites in our contemporary society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus and three scientists shoot the breeze as they discuss misconceptions about their work, some cool discoveries and what they do in their down time. Keneilwe Sebola, Mpho Nkosi and Nomahlubi Nazo join us on Across the Desk.LISTEN TO PODCAST