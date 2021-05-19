Clement is joined by Professor of History Ilan Pappe about the history behind the tensions between Israel and Palestine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners give their experiences and understanding of what love is and how the western idea has influenced "black love"
Clement chats to Equal's Education Noncedo Madubedube and the late Aventhandwa Nokhangela aunt, Zanele Goda, on the teenager's tragic death at a leadership camp organized by the NGO.
Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness at Discovery Vitality, explains the symptoms, causes and dangers of living with higher blood pressure or Hypertension as the condition is known.
What is involved in an employee share scheme? How do they work and how do workers benefit? Clement speak to Viv Govender at Rand Swiss who explains how this scheme works.
Clement speaks to oceans economy consultant, Captain Daniel Sabwelera, about the importance of maritime operations and the oceans economy as South Africa remains a strategic hub in the region.
The Modjadji Royal House recently announced that Prince Lekokela Modjadji will be installed as King next year, as ruler of the Balubedu People. This is the first time in 200 years that a King will reign instead of Rain Queen. Clement speaks to all parties involved about the latest developments and what it all means.