Update on learner that drowned at Equal Education camp

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Do you fit the profile of a successful financial coaching client?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
'Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor'
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Why you have to be willing to sacrifice now if you want to have the life you dream of later
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19 Mokgethi was one of the first people in the province to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke programme. 19 May 2021 5:47 PM
Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says they had a trial with a number of buses and are now checking which routes will be ideal. 19 May 2021 5:27 PM
Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says they had a trial with a number of buses and are now checking which routes will be ideal. 19 May 2021 5:27 PM
Last round of by-elections underway across the country Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman discusses the by-elections happening in Gauteng and how the parties might perform. 19 May 2021 1:29 PM
ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted A statement says the national officials affirm the decision to oppose application lodged by the party's secretary-general. 17 May 2021 5:14 PM
ARMS DEAL TRIAL: Zuma lawyers want prosecutor Billy Downer removed National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says Downer has been working on the case for 20 years. 17 May 2021 1:22 PM
Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality The risk of your business getting hacked is rising 19 May 2021 7:15 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Matshela Koko accuses Zondo Inquiry of coaching travel agency witnesses Koko is back at the state capture commission where he is testifying about a controversial transaction that led to the controversia... 19 May 2021 1:01 PM
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
Women share sweet gestures left in unlikely place by their partners go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2021 9:49 AM
WATCH: Luxury car owner takes pictures of a delivery guy posing with the car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2021 9:33 AM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 17 May 2021 12:47 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
I like to save. I don't buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Update on learner that drowned at Equal Education camp

Update on learner that drowned at Equal Education camp

19 May 2021 11:17 AM

Clement chats to Equal’s Education Noncedo Madubedube and the late Aventhandwa Nokhangela aunt, Zanele Goda, on the teenager’s tragic death at a leadership camp organized by the NGO.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Listener’s Choice: Trying to understand the violence in the Middle East

19 May 2021 12:05 PM

Clement is joined by Professor of History Ilan Pappe about the history behind the tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Understanding black love in our contemporary society

19 May 2021 11:41 AM

Clement and the listeners give their experiences and understanding of what love is and how the western idea has influenced “black love”

#702Openline

19 May 2021 10:09 AM
Health and Wellness- Hypertension explained

18 May 2021 12:02 PM

 

Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness at Discovery Vitality, explains the symptoms, causes and dangers of living with higher blood pressure or Hypertension as the condition is known. 

World of Work- employee share schemes

18 May 2021 11:36 AM

What is involved in an employee share scheme? How do they work and how do workers benefit? Clement speak to Viv Govender at Rand Swiss who explains how this scheme works. 

Understanding the oceans economy

18 May 2021 11:04 AM

Clement speaks to oceans economy consultant, Captain Daniel Sabwelera, about the importance of maritime operations and the oceans economy as South Africa remains a strategic hub in the region. 

Tensions brewing in the Modjadji Royal House

18 May 2021 10:46 AM

The Modjadji Royal House recently announced that Prince Lekokela Modjadji will be installed as King next year, as ruler of the Balubedu People. This is the first time in 200 years that a King will reign instead of Rain Queen. Clement speaks to all parties involved about the latest developments and what it all means. 

#702Openline

18 May 2021 10:07 AM
#702Openline

17 May 2021 10:11 AM
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19

Local

DA wants workers to claim from pension funds while employed

Local

Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case

Local

EWN Highlights

Action SA's Mashaba slams media houses over 'censorship' of election billboard

19 May 2021 8:04 PM

Nzimande confident of finding solution for missing middle education funding

19 May 2021 7:32 PM

Police maintain strong presence in Zandspruit after mob justice incident

19 May 2021 7:13 PM

