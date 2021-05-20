Across the Desk- young 702 listeners

Today at 15:50 [FEATURE] Property Feature: Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuer Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bjorn Laubscher is Managing Director of Mirfin Valuation Services

Today at 16:10 EWN: Noma Ngoma returns to State Capture Commission Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 16:20 Levis registered the first patent for jeans back in 1873 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshepo Mohlala - Owner of Tshepo Jeans

Today at 16:50 [FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Masiphumelele Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

Today at 17:10 Justice Moseneke to probe whether or not local elections should go ahead this year Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 BASA reports on progress made with R200bn scheme since start of launch May 2020 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bongiwe Kunene, Managing Director of the Banking Association South Africa

Today at 18:09 MPC's decision on the repo rate The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:15 Lancaster 101's court battle with the Reserve Bank over Steinhoff's assets The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jayendra Naidoo - Chairperson at Lancaster 101

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Tiger Brands results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - "Nobody cares about you" { {CART ARY1 - Mohammed Yunus - 1'03'' The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:08 Direct Transact : The untold story of the biggest guys in the SA banking The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Hennie Dreyer - CEO and Founder at Direct Transact

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The two types of business growth The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

