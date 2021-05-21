702 listener take-over

702's loyal listener, Khustaz (from Midrand) takes over the 702 microphone as he hosts 702 presenters Clement Manyathela, Aubrey Masango and John Perlman. Listeners send through their questions for the presenters.
Sharon Rosen, an addiction specialist, helps us understand various sexual addictions, like porn, cyber sex and masturbation addiction.
Clement spends time with Jacob Gordon and Palesa Sekoere, young avid listeners of 702, about their lives as young South Africans. What inspires them, what keeps them awake at night and how do they cope with being opinionated and talkative amongst their peers.
Clement sits down with business leader, farmer, composer and author, Dr Reuel Khoza, who talks all things music, leadership and giving back to the rural communities from which we come.
Clement is joined by Professor of History Ilan Pappe about the history behind the tensions between Israel and Palestine.
Clement and the listeners give their experiences and understanding of what love is and how the western idea has influenced "black love"
Clement chats to Equal's Education Noncedo Madubedube and the late Aventhandwa Nokhangela aunt, Zanele Goda, on the teenager's tragic death at a leadership camp organized by the NGO.