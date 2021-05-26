Unpacking the Draft Public Service Amendment Bill

Clement speaks to Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, about some of the amendments and proposals put out for public comment relating to the public service and local government workings.
Clement and the listeners discuss strategies on how to tell your partner about his/her poor performance in the bedroom.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Bilal Randeree from the Media Development Investment Fund about how paywalls and membership subscriptions work online.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the DA's spokesperson on health, Siviwe Gwarube, as well as Corruption Watch and OUTA following the Health Minister's briefings on the Digital Vibes investigation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What foods and nutrients should we be consuming in order to boost our immune systems as we head into winter? Momentum Multiply's Phillip Marais, helps us stock our pantries.LISTEN TO PODCAST
life coach, Lizette Volkwyn, helps us move away from negative self-talk and self-sabotage so that we can thrive in the workplace and in our relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
African historian, Dr Mathole Motshekga, reflects on what he calls an 'identity crisis' that many black Africans suffer from, due to the way our histories have been framed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr David Monyae from UJ and veteran journalist, Peter Bruce, on the emotional and historical relationship between Cuba and South Africa dating back to the liberation wars of Angola and South Africa's fight against Apartheid.LISTEN TO PODCAST