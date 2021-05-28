What is pre-marital counselling and how significant is it? Clement Manyathela is joined by Louis Venter, relationship therapist and Noxolo Speelman, Relationship Strategist on to break-down the concept.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela gave young unemployed graduates, looking for work to connect with employers to possible find employment.
What challenges are faced in the poetry and storytelling industry and What are the different forms of storytelling, these are among the many questions Clement Manyathela has posed to his across the desk guests; Gcina Mhlophe: activist, actress, storyteller, poet, playwright, director and author, Xabiso Vili: Award winning writer, performer and Social Activist and Napo Masheane: playwright, director, poet and acclaimed performer on both international and national stages
This morning Clement Manyathela is hanging out with the legendary and charismatic TV broadcaster and presenter of Noot vir Noot
Clement and the listeners discuss strategies on how to tell your partner about his/her poor performance in the bedroom.
Clement speaks to Bilal Randeree from the Media Development Investment Fund about how paywalls and membership subscriptions work online.
Clement speaks to Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, about some of the amendments and proposals put out for public comment relating to the public service and local government workings.
Clement speaks to the DA's spokesperson on health, Siviwe Gwarube, as well as Corruption Watch and OUTA following the Health Minister's briefings on the Digital Vibes investigation.