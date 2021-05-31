After almost a decade as the chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Solly Shoke is about to trade his uniform with the next phase of his life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Friday -Advocate Nazeer Cassim-who chaired Solly Tshitangano’s disciplinary hearing -found that he acted intentionally to further the interests of an Eskom Supplier Econ Oil-which has a been a supplier of fuel for the power utility since 2003-and its reported to have been paid more than 15 billion rand in that period.
What is pre-marital counselling and how significant is it? Clement Manyathela is joined by Louis Venter, relationship therapist and Noxolo Speelman, Relationship Strategist on to break-down the concept.
Clement Manyathela gave young unemployed graduates, looking for work to connect with employers to possible find employment.
What challenges are faced in the poetry and storytelling industry and What are the different forms of storytelling, these are among the many questions Clement Manyathela has posed to his across the desk guests; Gcina Mhlophe: activist, actress, storyteller, poet, playwright, director and author, Xabiso Vili: Award winning writer, performer and Social Activist and Napo Masheane: playwright, director, poet and acclaimed performer on both international and national stages
This morning Clement Manyathela is hanging out with the legendary and charismatic TV broadcaster and presenter of Noot vir Noot
Clement and the listeners discuss strategies on how to tell your partner about his/her poor performance in the bedroom.