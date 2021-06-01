Health and Wellness- Multiple Scelorisis

Neurologist, Dr Dimakatso Makwetla, helps us understand the complex illness also known as MS.
Clement in conversation with University of Pretoria VC, Dr Tawana Kupe, about their Nobel Dialogue and launch of the Centre for The Future of Work.
Clement speaks to SABC CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, about their turnaround strategy at the public broadcaster.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr Mathole Motshekga, member of the PAP, about the chaos and violence which erupted between members during a sitting in Midrand.LISTEN TO PODCAST
After almost a decade as the chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Solly Shoke is about to trade his uniform with the next phase of his life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Friday -Advocate Nazeer Cassim-who chaired Solly Tshitangano’s disciplinary hearing -found that he acted intentionally to further the interests of an Eskom Supplier Econ Oil-which has a been a supplier of fuel for the power utility since 2003-and its reported to have been paid more than 15 billion rand in that period.
What is pre-marital counselling and how significant is it? Clement Manyathela is joined by Louis Venter, relationship therapist and Noxolo Speelman, Relationship Strategist on to break-down the concept.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela gave young unemployed graduates, looking for work to connect with employers to possible find employment.LISTEN TO PODCAST