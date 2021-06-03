Ayanda's Farewell

Clinical Psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo shares insight on turning over a new leaf as a widow/widower and helps us understand grief and loss better.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to co-founder, Nhlanhla Ndaba, about the Kasi2Kasi queer outreach cinema project as they travel across the country to educate, empower and entertain while raising awareness of the LGBTIQ+ community.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to DA member Siviwe Gwarube about Health Min. snubbing parliament. Attorney, Ulrich Roux provides insights on using the 'sub judice' excuse and political analyst, Xolani Dube, helps us understand this issue in the context of ANC politics.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to business anchors Arabile Gumede and Rofhiwa Madzena about their line of work. They share their favourite things and personal finance stories.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends the hour talking to South African music legend Sipho Hotstix Mabuse. He shares his fondest music memories and reflects on his career. We also get to find out what some of his favourite songs are.LISTEN TO PODCAST
During the open line we spoke to Eskom board chairperson Prof Malegapuru Makgoba and former Eskom CPO Solly Tshitangano about the Eskom board findings on racism allegations leveled against Eskom CEO by Solly.
Clement and the listeners compare notes on previous relationships and when things started getting a bit rocky.LISTEN TO PODCAST