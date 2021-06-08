World of Work- Excuses and Lies for missing work

Arabile and talent sourcing expert, Geraldine Bruce, discuss some popular excuses and lies for missing work while callers share their experiences.
Dr Marlin McKay joins Arabile to discuss body odor on kids and how to deal with it, parents also call in with their questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Reverend Cannon Dr Vincentia Kgabe and Dr. Hlulani Mdingi from the University of Pretoria join Arabile to discuss the role of theology in modern day South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arabile Gumede gets an update on the vaccine roll out from Dr. Tumi Semete-Makokotlela, the CEO of SAHPRALISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Sizo Nkala from UJ and Professor Swaran Singh from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in India join Clement to discuss how the BRICS nations have employed different strategies to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and how they could be improved.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli Van Wyk reflect on the EFF’s deputy president’s brother Brain Shivambu’s link to the VBS bank looting allegations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist Dr Keitumetse Disemelo shares insight on turning over a new leaf as a widow/widower and helps us understand grief and loss better.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to co-founder, Nhlanhla Ndaba, about the Kasi2Kasi queer outreach cinema project as they travel across the country to educate, empower and entertain while raising awareness of the LGBTIQ+ community.LISTEN TO PODCAST