Healing hour- healing from toxic friendships

Today at 15:10
EWN: Six people appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court for bail application in Zandspruit mob justice attack
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:16
Skype : Public enterprises department explaining r2.7bn for SAA subsidiaries in parly
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Nehawu to picket outside ingonyama trust offices over labour issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ayanda Zulu - Nehawu KwaZulu-Natal secretary
Today at 15:50
Olievenhoutbosch police station to get overhaul
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 16:10
IEC launches 2021 municipal election campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach
Today at 16:40
Is the Cyber Crimes Act unrealistic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Brett van Niekerk - Senior lecturer for computer science UKZN
Today at 16:50
Are we wasting money on our deputy ministers, what are their role?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting Adjunct Prfessor at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:10
Eskom may be making debt worse if they continue using diesel instead of coal fired power plants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
How to engage on job-creation policies and better leverage our rapidly evolving context to create more opportunities?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refilwe Maluleke
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows remarkable recovery in the second quarter.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 18:15
ZOOM Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka feud with JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF and she deliver last result as CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizz Meiring - null at South African actress and writer
Today at 18:48
Oversees money assist the Cape wine industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average, were paid out in claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Kedibone Tsiloane co-founder Ramtsilo Trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kedibone Tsiloane - Co-founder at Ramtsilo Trading
