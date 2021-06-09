What's The Tea- My partner ran away from danger, leaving me alone

Specialist physician Juliet Mame Mensah joins Clement to discuss young people and dealing with chronic illness. Listeners also call in to discuss how they are dealing with various forms of chronic illnessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Natasha Moni joins us to discuss the legalization that regulates dismissal for mental illness and what employees who have mental illness should know.
YWBN Mutual bank founder and CEO Nthabeleng Likosti joins Clement to explain how her prospective bank works. Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital also joins in the discussion to explain the workings of Mutual Banks in South Africa
Dr. Mathabo Mathebula, CEO of the Steve Biko Academic Hosipital joins Clement to discuss the case of the "missing" decuplets. And the Louis Pasteur Private Hospital Spokesperson Michael Sadiki called in to set the record straight about their facility.
Attorney and Durban Regional Director of the LRC, Sharita Samuel, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reform, Thoko Didiza, and Koketso Manku from the National Movement of rural Women discuss the landmark ruling on the Ingonyama Trust and what it means.
Paul Mashatile, ANC Treasurer General joins Clement to discuss the party's continuing financial woes and how they plan to fix them.
Clement talks to sex positive activist Makgosi Letimile and Dominic Mabaso founder of online sexual health store Hunybunn, about all things sex toys.
President of MDC-Alliance Nelson Chamisa and filmmaker Camilla Nielson join Clement to discuss the film President. They also discuss the political situation in Zimbabwe and its future