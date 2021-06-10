Clement speaks to Dr Shingai Mutambirwa about the pros and cons of circumcision following a listener query on the topic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners share stories of pain and healing from toxic friendships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Marlin McKay joins Arabile to discuss body odor on kids and how to deal with it, parents also call in with their questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arabile and talent sourcing expert, Geraldine Bruce, discuss some popular excuses and lies for missing work while callers share their experiences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Reverend Cannon Dr Vincentia Kgabe and Dr. Hlulani Mdingi from the University of Pretoria join Arabile to discuss the role of theology in modern day South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arabile Gumede gets an update on the vaccine roll out from Dr. Tumi Semete-Makokotlela, the CEO of SAHPRALISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Sizo Nkala from UJ and Professor Swaran Singh from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in India join Clement to discuss how the BRICS nations have employed different strategies to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and how they could be improved.LISTEN TO PODCAST