Across the Desk- Ministers edition part 2

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 ZOOM: MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle - three side hustles The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

125 125

Today at 19:08 Corporate SA rolls out support for over 60s to register for the Covid-19 vaccine The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125