Across the Desk- Ministers edition part 2

Minister in the presidency Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams joins Clement and shares what the day-to-day innings of being Minister look like. She also explains the role of young people in the cabinet.
Veteran science and mathematics teacher William Smith joins Clement and shares some of his favourite songs and reminisces about his time teaching on television. callers share their fondest moment of William.
Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council joins Clement to discuss the impact of load shedding on businesses across the country. A caller, Lesedi shares his experience of being assaulted at a GAME store in East Gate mall.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr Shingai Mutambirwa about the pros and cons of circumcision following a listener query on the topic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners share stories of pain and healing from toxic friendships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Marlin McKay joins Arabile to discuss body odor on kids and how to deal with it, parents also call in with their questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arabile and talent sourcing expert, Geraldine Bruce, discuss some popular excuses and lies for missing work while callers share their experiences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Reverend Cannon Dr Vincentia Kgabe and Dr. Hlulani Mdingi from the University of Pretoria join Arabile to discuss the role of theology in modern day South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arabile Gumede gets an update on the vaccine roll out from Dr. Tumi Semete-Makokotlela, the CEO of SAHPRALISTEN TO PODCAST