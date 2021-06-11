Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away Xaba passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning due to illness complications. 13 June 2021 9:55 AM
Children of Fire Charity: We don't take a second class for our children Founder and director of Childre of Fire Charity Bronwen Jones talks about the aid they give to children with burn injuries. 13 June 2021 8:51 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 9,320 new cases, majority in Gauteng The Health Department says 114 people have died after contracting the covid-19 virus. 13 June 2021 8:05 AM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State's lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions. 11 June 2021 4:00 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when... 11 June 2021 3:18 PM
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree',... 11 June 2021 12:10 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri 'disappointed' after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

11 June 2021 10:06 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Sex focus-Sex toys

11 June 2021 12:01 PM

Clement talks to sex positive activist Makgosi Letimile and Dominic Mabaso founder of online sexual health store Hunybunn, about all things sex toys. 

The President film

11 June 2021 11:11 AM

President of MDC-Alliance Nelson Chamisa and filmmaker Camilla Nielson join Clement to discuss the film President. They also discuss the political situation in Zimbabwe and its future

SA & UAE Treaty

11 June 2021 10:51 AM

Hennie van Vuuren, director at Open Secrets and Minister Ronald Lamula join Clement to discuss the UAE and SA extradition treaty and what it means for the Gupta family.

Across the Desk- Ministers edition part 2

10 June 2021 12:08 PM

 

Minister in the presidency Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams joins Clement and shares what the day-to-day innings of being Minister look like. She also explains the role of young people in the cabinet.

Hanging Out with William Smith

10 June 2021 11:53 AM

 

Veteran science and mathematics teacher William Smith joins Clement and shares some of his favourite songs and reminisces about his time teaching on television. callers share their fondest moment of William.

#702Openline

10 June 2021 10:17 AM

Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council joins Clement to discuss the impact of load shedding on businesses across the country. A caller, Lesedi shares his experience of being assaulted at a GAME store in East Gate mall.

Listeners' Choice- Circumcision

9 June 2021 11:36 AM

Clement speaks to Dr Shingai Mutambirwa about the pros and cons of circumcision following a listener query on the topic. 

Healing hour- healing from toxic friendships

9 June 2021 11:03 AM

9 June 2021 11:03 AM

Clement and the listeners share stories of pain and healing from toxic friendships. 

#702Openline

9 June 2021 10:21 AM
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away

Local

LISTEN: Complications associated with multiple pregnancy for mother and babies

Local

Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family

Local

Nehawu national spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away

13 June 2021 9:36 AM

13 June 2021 9:36 AM

Israel parliament poised to vote on anti-Netanyahu govt

13 June 2021 8:11 AM

13 June 2021 8:11 AM

G7 to agree climate, conservation targets as summit ends

13 June 2021 7:59 AM

13 June 2021 7:59 AM

