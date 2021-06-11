The President film

Today at 13:50 Travel Feature - It's Whale watching season The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

125 125

Today at 14:05 Upside of Failure - Theo Baloyi The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Theo Baloyi

125 125

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged - Jethro Tait The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Jethro Tait

125 125

Today at 15:10 Employment and Labour Minister briefs media on the department’s role and interventions to mitigate worst effects of Covid-19 in the labour market Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma

125 125

Today at 15:20 The High court in Pietermaritzburg rules that Ingonyama Trust Board lease programme is unlawful Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director (LRC)

125 125

Today at 15:45 Update on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bongani Mazibuko - DENOSA Gauteng provincial secretary

125 125

Today at 16:20 Transnet reports an increase in cable theft Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mr Marius Bennett - General Manager: Security & Forensics

125 125

Today at 16:45 How will the extradition of the Guptas work? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates

125 125

Today at 17:11 Minister Pravin Gordhan makes announcement on the future of SAA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Desmond Latham - Aviation Expert

125 125

Today at 17:20 Alcoholics Anonymous celebrates 86 years Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Irene F - chairperson of alcoholics anonymous in south africa

125 125

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125