Hanging Out with William Smith

Veteran science and mathematics teacher William Smith joins Clement and shares some of his favourite songs and reminisces about his time teaching on television. callers share their fondest moment of William.
Attorney and Durban Regional Director of the LRC, Sharita Samuel, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reform, Thoko Didiza, and Koketso Manku from the National Movement of rural Women discuss the landmark ruling on the Ingonyama Trust and what it means.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Mashatile, ANC Treasurer General joins Clement to discuss the party's continuing financial woes and how they plan to fix them.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement talks to sex positive activist Makgosi Letimile and Dominic Mabaso founder of online sexual health store Hunybunn, about all things sex toys.LISTEN TO PODCAST
President of MDC-Alliance Nelson Chamisa and filmmaker Camilla Nielson join Clement to discuss the film President. They also discuss the political situation in Zimbabwe and its futureLISTEN TO PODCAST
Hennie van Vuuren, director at Open Secrets and Minister Ronald Lamula join Clement to discuss the UAE and SA extradition treaty and what it means for the Gupta family.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Minister in the presidency Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams joins Clement and shares what the day-to-day innings of being Minister look like. She also explains the role of young people in the cabinet.
Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council joins Clement to discuss the impact of load shedding on businesses across the country. A caller, Lesedi shares his experience of being assaulted at a GAME store in East Gate mall.LISTEN TO PODCAST