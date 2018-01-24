Khulu lied says suspended head of legal compliance &Whistle Blower Suzanne Daniels

Eskom's suspended head of legal compliance &Whistle Blower Suzanne Daniels responded to the Eskom’s spokesperson Khula Phasiwe on the Eusebius McKaiser show on the statement about no contract with Trillian came from the desk of the former CFO (Anoj Singh) but that she was not part of drawing it up and that Khulu lied.



