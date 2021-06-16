Youth and Politics

Mayoral Candidate for Action SA Lincoln Machaba and DA Federal Counsil Member , Youth Chairperson In The Vaal Duncan Mthembu join Nickolaus to discuss the role of young people in politics, the upcoming local government elections and their plans for public office.
Policeman David Baloyi and Sergent officer Refilwe Tladi share with Clement their experience of being security personnel in South Africa. They share the reasons why they joined the police forces and some of their biggest fears.
Honorary professor, businessman and activist Bonang Mohale joins Clement to share his favourite music and his fondest life memories. He also shares what the purpose of the current stage of his life is.
Callers discuss the burning issues of the day. They dissected Julius Malema's Youth day speech, the country's vaccine rollout. Sandile Zungu, CEO of Black Business Council and Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, pay tribute to the recently departed Mr. Jabu Mabuza
Various callers share their experiences of being ghosted by their partners .
In this segment of listeners choice, Ryan Cummings, director at Signal Risk tries to explain the ongoing Nigerian kidnappings and domestic terrorism.
Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead at Youth Capital join Nickolaus to discuss the impact of unemployment on youth social identity.
Specialist physician Juliet Mame Mensah joins Clement to discuss young people and dealing with chronic illness. Listeners also call in to discuss how they are dealing with various forms of chronic illness
Natasha Moni joins us to discuss the legalization that regulates dismissal for mental illness and what employees who have mental illness should know.