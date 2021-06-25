Karpowerships to appeal Dept. decision

Kay Sexwale, spokesperson for Karpowerships SA explains why they will be appealing the Department of Forestry and Fisheries decision not to give them contracts for power supply
Kebby Maphatsoe
Elton Hart, Attorney at the UJ Law Clinic
Min Khumbudzo Ntshabeni, Min the Presidency, and Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary of COSATU, spoke to Clement on whether the government has failed to deliver to masses on preventative measures regarding the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tabea Kabinde, Commission for Employment Equity chairperson, and Mr Monde Lot Ndlovu, Head of Advocacy and Thought Leadership, Black Management Forum, spoke to Clement about the slow pace of transformation in the workplace.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Do you remember your wedding vows? Have you already begun crafting yours for your future marriage ceremony? Kaela Sussman, registered counsellor, joins us to explain the significance of vows in strenghtening the bonds of marriage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Piet Rampedi updates listeners on some unanswered questions surrounding his story on the Tembisa decuplets.LISTEN TO PODCAST