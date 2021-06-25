Relationships- wedding vows

Streaming issues? Report here
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence. 29 June 2021 11:02 AM
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollo... 29 June 2021 10:51 AM
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health Health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines. 29 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Local
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19. 28 June 2021 3:13 PM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
View all Business
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:31 AM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Africa
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Relationships- wedding vows

Relationships- wedding vows

25 June 2021 12:01 PM

Do you remember your wedding vows? Have you already begun crafting yours for your future marriage ceremony? Kaela Sussman, registered counsellor, joins us to explain the significance of vows in strenghtening the bonds of marriage.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Reaction to Concourt Zuma Judgement

29 June 2021 11:54 AM

Kebby Maphatsoe

Elton Hart, Attorney at the UJ Law Clinic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma Concourt judgement

29 June 2021 11:13 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

29 June 2021 10:25 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to President Ramaphosa's #FamilyMeeting

28 June 2021 11:20 AM

Min Khumbudzo Ntshabeni, Min the Presidency, and Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary of COSATU, spoke to Clement on whether the government has failed to deliver to masses on preventative measures regarding the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Slow pace of transformation in the workplace

28 June 2021 11:19 AM

Tabea Kabinde, Commission for Employment Equity chairperson, and Mr Monde Lot Ndlovu, Head of Advocacy and Thought Leadership, Black Management Forum, spoke to Clement about the slow pace of transformation in the workplace.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

28 June 2021 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Decuplets update

25 June 2021 10:55 AM

Piet Rampedi updates listeners on some unanswered questions surrounding his story on the Tembisa decuplets. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Karpowerships to appeal Dept. decision

25 June 2021 10:08 AM

Kay Sexwale, spokesperson for Karpowerships SA explains why they will be appealing the Department of Forestry and Fisheries decision not to give them contracts for power supply

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702openline

25 June 2021 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

