Tabea Kabinde, Commission for Employment Equity chairperson, and Mr Monde Lot Ndlovu, Head of Advocacy and Thought Leadership, Black Management Forum, spoke to Clement about the slow pace of transformation in the workplace.
What's the Tea? – Clement looked at the issue of how do you tell someone who has cooked for you that their cooking is bad.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Listener's Choice, Clement spoke Dr Gerhard Labuscagne, Forensic Profiler, about anything and everything you need to know about stalking.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spoke to Dr. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO: Prudential Authority in the SARB, on South African Reserve Bank (SARB) celebrating 100 years of its existence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
TJ Masilela, Chairperson of the Gauteng Community Policing Board, unpacked the role of community police forum (CPF) in our societies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Min Khumbudzo Ntshabeni, Min the Presidency, and Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary of COSATU, spoke to Clement on whether the government has failed to deliver to masses on preventative measures regarding the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST