Slow pace of transformation in the workplace

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Zondo welcomes Zuma's 15-month sentence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
Today at 17:20
Trump heads to US-Mexico border for fresh attacks on Biden policies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
State failure forces Rio Tinto to declare a force majeure
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Business Unity SA's plea to government to continue with TERs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:48
Felbridge exports SA's commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leslie Zettler - CEO of Felbridge
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual looks at what POPI was supposed to do and how it came to be overused.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Credit card statements and minimum payments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Behrmann - CEO and Founder at Payflex
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'A never-ending story': SA's doctors suffering emotional strain during 3rd wave Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at South African Medical Association (SAMA),... 30 June 2021 4:27 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court's ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we're all equal before the law The Deputy Chief Justice on Wednesday addressed a rare media briefing a day after the judgment was handed down by the Constitutio... 30 June 2021 12:24 PM
WATCH LIVE: Zondo gives update on the commission's work, Zuma's ConCourt ruling He is also answering questions on the Constitutional Court judgment on former President Jacob Zuma's contempt of court. 30 June 2021 11:34 AM
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19. 28 June 2021 3:13 PM
Reserve Bank turns 100: 'We play the role of safety net' during financial crises What is the role of the Reserve Bank in society? Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO of Prudenti... 30 June 2021 11:33 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 8:31 AM
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollo... 29 June 2021 10:51 AM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling. 29 June 2021 7:09 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Slow pace of transformation in the workplace

Slow pace of transformation in the workplace

28 June 2021 11:19 AM

Tabea Kabinde, Commission for Employment Equity chairperson, and Mr Monde Lot Ndlovu, Head of Advocacy and Thought Leadership, Black Management Forum, spoke to Clement about the slow pace of transformation in the workplace.


What's the Tea? - How to tell someone who has cooked for you that their cooking is bad?

30 June 2021 12:08 PM

What's the Tea? – Clement looked at the issue of how do you tell someone who has cooked for you that their cooking is bad.

Listener's Choice - Stalking

30 June 2021 11:38 AM

On Listener's Choice, Clement spoke Dr Gerhard Labuscagne, Forensic Profiler, about anything and everything you need to know about stalking.

Celebrating 100 years of the SA Reserve Bank

30 June 2021 11:30 AM

Clement spoke to Dr. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO: Prudential Authority in the SARB, on South African Reserve Bank (SARB) celebrating 100 years of its existence.

Role of CPFs

30 June 2021 11:29 AM

TJ Masilela, Chairperson of the Gauteng Community Policing Board, unpacked the role of community police forum (CPF) in our societies.

#702Openline

30 June 2021 10:08 AM
Reaction to Concourt Zuma Judgement

29 June 2021 11:54 AM

Kebby Maphatsoe

Elton Hart, Attorney at the UJ Law Clinic

Zuma Concourt judgement

29 June 2021 11:13 AM
#702Openline

29 June 2021 10:25 AM
Reaction to President Ramaphosa's #FamilyMeeting

28 June 2021 11:20 AM

Min Khumbudzo Ntshabeni, Min the Presidency, and Bheki Ntshalintshali, General Secretary of COSATU, spoke to Clement on whether the government has failed to deliver to masses on preventative measures regarding the pandemic.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma

Politics Local

'Much like load shedding, lockdowns are going to be a feature of our lives'

Local

'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sent

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Jacob Zuma receiving worse treatment than apartheid leaders, says brother Khanya

30 June 2021 4:14 PM

eSwatini residents concerned about food, money amid continuing protests

30 June 2021 4:03 PM

2 suspects en route to Lesotho kill Free State police officer

30 June 2021 3:20 PM

