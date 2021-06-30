What's the Tea? - How to tell someone who has cooked for you that their cooking is bad?

What's the Tea? – Clement looked at the issue of how do you tell someone who has cooked for you that their cooking is bad.
Relationship coach, Tracy Ziman Jacobs joins Cement to discusses low libido and its impact on relationships. They go into detail about the causes, and treatments for the condition. Callers call in to share their experiences and get advice.
Golfing player and coach Songezo Sonamzi from Developing International Golf South Africa , joins Clement to share his expertise on the ins and outs of Golf. They discuss Golfing Lingo, his experience as a caddy and his time playing Golf in the United States. Callers also share their relationship and experiences with the sports.
Clement address the burning issues of the day with callers. They discuss Thursday's Constitutional Court's judgement on political party funding and the unsealing of the #CR17BankStatements. Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising regulatory board joins in to give us an update on the controversial Billboard n the N1.
Clement spends time with legendary musician, Mercy Pakela, and they spend time chatting about her rise to fame, traumatic childhood events and her pleas for artist support during the COVID19 pandemic
ConCourt hands down CR17 funds judgement. We take the judgment live with analysis from Karyn Maughan and reaction from Muntu Sithole, Manager of Legal Services at the Public Protector's office
On Listener's Choice, Clement spoke Dr Gerhard Labuscagne, Forensic Profiler, about anything and everything you need to know about stalking.
Clement spoke to Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO: Prudential Authority in the SARB, on South African Reserve Bank (SARB) celebrating 100 years of its existence.
TJ Masilela, Chairperson of the Gauteng Community Policing Board, unpacked the role of community police forum (CPF) in our societies.