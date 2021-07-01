ConCourt judgment on CR17 bank statements... ANALYSIS

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police cannot prevent movement of people, prohibition was in Gauteng only - SAPS Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says preventing people's movement will be an infringement of their constitution... 5 July 2021 5:33 PM
LISTEN: When and how to disclose your mental health condition to your employer Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'says Zuma's lawyers have let him down' Prime Minister to the Zulu nation & monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says gathering at Nkandla should be treated as treasonous. 5 July 2021 4:04 PM
View all Local
African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence' Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says former president Jacob Zuma might have pulled a crowd but the kind o... 5 July 2021 1:11 PM
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening. 4 July 2021 8:28 PM
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Cou... 4 July 2021 4:53 PM
View all Politics
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Business
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 8:46 AM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
ConCourt judgment on CR17 bank statements... ANALYSIS

ConCourt judgment on CR17 bank statements... ANALYSIS

1 July 2021 11:07 AM

ConCourt hands down CR17 funds judgement. We take the judgment live with analysis from Karyn Maughan and reaction from Muntu Sithole, Manager of Legal Services at the Public Protector's office 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court order

5 July 2021 11:00 AM

 

Clement speaks to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu following her deployment to Nkandla this weekend. Analysis and reaction following Jacob Zuma's defiance of the court order, follows thereafter. Guests include political analyst, Xolani Dube, and legal analysis from lawyer Richard Spoor and CASAC's Dan Mafora. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

5 July 2021 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sex focus- low libido

2 July 2021 12:13 PM

Relationship coach, Tracy  Ziman Jacobs joins Cement to discusses low libido and its impact on relationships. They go into detail about the causes, and treatments for the condition.  Callers call in to share their experiences and get advice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Golf 101

2 July 2021 11:06 AM

Golfing player and coach Songezo Sonamzi from Developing International Golf South Africa , joins Clement to share his expertise on the ins and outs of Golf.  They discuss Golfing Lingo, his experience as a caddy and his time playing Golf in the United States.  Callers also share their relationship and experiences with the sports. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

2 July 2021 10:23 AM

Clement address the burning issues of the day with callers. They discuss  Thursday’s Constitutional Court’s judgement on political party funding and the unsealing of the #CR17BankStatements.  Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising regulatory board joins in to give us an update on the controversial Billboard n the N1. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging Out with Mercy Pakela

1 July 2021 12:06 PM

Clement spends time with legendary musician, Mercy Pakela, and they spend time chatting about her rise to fame, traumatic childhood events and her pleas for artist support during the COVID19 pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

1 July 2021 9:37 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the Tea? - How to tell someone who has cooked for you that their cooking is bad?

30 June 2021 12:08 PM

What's the Tea? – Clement looked at the issue of how do you tell someone who has cooked for you that their cooking is bad.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Choice - Stalking

30 June 2021 11:38 AM

On Listener's Choice, Clement spoke Dr Gerhard Labuscagne, Forensic Profiler, about anything and everything you need to know about stalking.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

Business Opinion

Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act

Business

EWN Highlights

England set to lift mask, distancing rules as cases soar

5 July 2021 7:33 PM

eSwatini MPs call for calm, restraint amid intense pro-democracy protests

5 July 2021 7:28 PM

Basic Education Dept urges teachers to get vaccine before programme ends

5 July 2021 6:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA