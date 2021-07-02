Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:43
Jacarandas in parts of South Africa are flowering earlier: why it’s a warning sign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Jennifer Fitchett, Wits University
Today at 15:50
Equal Education on feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education
Today at 16:10
In the vaccine queue, who is the most ‘deserving’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
#MyHome Town: KaNyamazane woman sets the bar high in education
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
Discovery Health’s mass vaccination site at Gallagher Convention Center adds significant capacity to accelerate the national vaccination rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 17:10
Prasa briefing on work done over the past 3 months
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zolani Kgosie Matthews, PRASA CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
SA's businesses tripping over themselves filling for business rescue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:50
BOS’s expansion into international markets like the US, Europe, Australia and now China
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
William Battersby - CEO of BOS Brands
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister
eSwatini Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Khumalo says 5,000 people are without jobs due to the protest.
6 July 2021 2:50 PM
Number of intakes in Gauteng is fewer than nurses leaving the service - Denosa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa's Bongani Mazibuko about the shortage of nurses in the province.
6 July 2021 2:19 PM
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence
Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court.
6 July 2021 11:50 AM
ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party
Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent the party.
6 July 2021 11:17 AM
WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting
The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zuma's sentence.
6 July 2021 9:48 AM
African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence'
Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says former president Jacob Zuma might have pulled a crowd but the kind of violence seen is concerning.
5 July 2021 1:11 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?
Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.
5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can't take an extension of lockdown. We're out of ideas!'
Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.
5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists
Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).
5 July 2021 6:44 PM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
6 July 2021 9:05 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
6 July 2021 8:49 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
2 July 2021 9:04 AM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final
Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of cricket.
23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.
30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.
30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal"
Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector.
28 June 2021 10:14 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'
Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses have been closed.
29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini
The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom.
29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.
28 June 2021 10:12 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Golf 101

Golf 101

2 July 2021 11:06 AM

Golfing player and coach Songezo Sonamzi from Developing International Golf South Africa, joins Clement to share his expertise on the ins and outs of Golf. They discuss Golfing Lingo, his experience as a caddy and his time playing Golf in the United States. Callers also share their relationship and experiences with the sports. 


Health and Wellness- Dealing with allergies
6 July 2021 11:36 AM

6 July 2021 11:36 AM

Clement and Dr Nozipho Maponya discuss common allergies faced by children and adults alike. 

World of Work- use and abuse of company resources
6 July 2021 11:06 AM

6 July 2021 11:06 AM

labour expert, Andrew Levy, helps us understand the policies involved in the workplace governing company resources.

Lack of transformation in cycling

6 July 2021 10:43 AM

Clement speaks to Buhle Madlala, from the National Cycling Academy Forum, as well as Mickey Modisane from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, about the lack of transformation in the sporting code. 

SAPS letter to the Constitutional Court

6 July 2021 10:33 AM

State attorney, Johan van Schalkwyk, explains why SAPS has not yet arrested Jacob Zuma and details the letter written to the Constitutional Court. 

#702Openline

6 July 2021 10:14 AM
Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court order
5 July 2021 11:00 AM

5 July 2021 11:00 AM

 

Clement speaks to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu following her deployment to Nkandla this weekend. Analysis and reaction following Jacob Zuma's defiance of the court order, follows thereafter. Guests include political analyst, Xolani Dube, and legal analysis from lawyer Richard Spoor and CASAC's Dan Mafora. 

#702Openline

5 July 2021 10:05 AM
Sex focus- low libido

2 July 2021 12:13 PM

Relationship coach, Tracy Ziman Jacobs joins Cement to discusses low libido and its impact on relationships. They go into detail about the causes, and treatments for the condition. Callers call in to share their experiences and get advice.

#702Openline

2 July 2021 10:23 AM

Clement address the burning issues of the day with callers. They discuss Thursday's Constitutional Court's judgement on political party funding and the unsealing of the #CR17BankStatements. Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising regulatory board joins in to give us an update on the controversial Billboard n the N1. 

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in EC officially enters COVID-19 third wave
6 July 2021 3:29 PM

6 July 2021 3:29 PM

Health Dept withdraws decision to allow special groups to get COVID-19 vaccine
6 July 2021 2:48 PM

6 July 2021 2:48 PM

SADC delegation meets eSwatini civil society groups, assures of second visit
6 July 2021 2:38 PM

6 July 2021 2:38 PM

