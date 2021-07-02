Golfing player and coach Songezo Sonamzi from Developing International Golf South Africa , joins Clement to share his expertise on the ins and outs of Golf. They discuss Golfing Lingo, his experience as a caddy and his time playing Golf in the United States. Callers also share their relationship and experiences with the sports.
Clement and Dr Nozipho Maponya discuss common allergies faced by children and adults alike.LISTEN TO PODCAST
labour expert, Andrew Levy, helps us understand the policies involved in the workplace governing company resources.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Buhle Madlala, from the National Cycling Academy Forum, as well as Mickey Modisane from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, about the lack of transformation in the sporting code.LISTEN TO PODCAST
State attorney, Johan van Schalkwyk, explains why SAPS has not yet arrested Jacob Zuma and details the letter written to the Constitutional Court.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu following her deployment to Nkandla this weekend. Analysis and reaction following Jacob Zuma's defiance of the court order, follows thereafter. Guests include political analyst, Xolani Dube, and legal analysis from lawyer Richard Spoor and CASAC's Dan Mafora.
Relationship coach, Tracy Ziman Jacobs joins Cement to discusses low libido and its impact on relationships. They go into detail about the causes, and treatments for the condition. Callers call in to share their experiences and get advice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement address the burning issues of the day with callers. They discuss Thursday’s Constitutional Court’s judgement on political party funding and the unsealing of the #CR17BankStatements. Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising regulatory board joins in to give us an update on the controversial Billboard n the N1.LISTEN TO PODCAST