Latest Local
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems' Founder and executive director of LEAP Science and Maths Schools, John Gilmour, describes spending R65-million on the specialists... 7 July 2021 5:45 PM
Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the former president's ongoing contempt of court case. 7 July 2021 1:53 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Ca... 7 July 2021 1:37 PM
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court. 6 July 2021 11:50 AM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of... 7 July 2021 10:53 AM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

5 July 2021 10:05 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

What's The Tea- defining the 'friend code'

7 July 2021 12:08 PM

What happens when you want to be friends with someone your other friend introduced you to? Are you allowed to stay friends with one your friend's friend? 

Listeners' Choice- Developing excellent Public speaking skills

7 July 2021 11:42 AM

 

Clement speaks to the 2021 Southern Africa public speaking champion, Verity Price, to help a listener develop confidence and excellent public speaking skills/ 

The importance of Positive reinforcement

7 July 2021 11:04 AM

Clement speaks to Lurinda Maree, industrial psychologist, about the role that positive reinforcement, compliments and encouragement could have on employees, children and other members of society.

Public Service wage increase

7 July 2021 10:34 AM

Clement speaks to head of the Budget office at National Treasury, Edgar Sishi, about the negotiations and moving around of funds in order to secure a 1.5% wage hike for public servants.

#702Openline

7 July 2021 10:16 AM
Health and Wellness- Dealing with allergies

6 July 2021 11:36 AM

Clement and Dr Nozipho Maponya discuss common allergies faced by children and adults alike. 

World of Work- use and abuse of company resources

6 July 2021 11:06 AM

labour expert, Andrew Levy, helps us understand the policies involved in the workplace governing company resources.

Lack of transformation in cycling

6 July 2021 10:43 AM

Clement speaks to Buhle Madlala, from the National Cycling Academy Forum, as well as Mickey Modisane from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, about the lack of transformation in the sporting code. 

SAPS letter to the Constitutional Court

6 July 2021 10:33 AM

State attorney, Johan van Schalkwyk, explains why SAPS has not yet arrested Jacob Zuma and details the letter written to the Constitutional Court. 

#702Openline

6 July 2021 10:14 AM
CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems'

Local

Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst

Politics

Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs

Local

Assassins of president were 'professional' mercenaries: Haiti envoy

7 July 2021 8:10 PM

NICD confirms 21,427 new COVID-19 cases, 411 deaths in last 24 hours

7 July 2021 7:41 PM

Edward Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of using courts to arrest his father, Jacob

7 July 2021 6:48 PM

