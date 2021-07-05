Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court order

Clement speaks to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu following her deployment to Nkandla this weekend. Analysis and reaction following Jacob Zuma's defiance of the court order, follows thereafter. Guests include political analyst, Xolani Dube, and legal analysis from lawyer Richard Spoor and CASAC's Dan Mafora.
What happens when you want to be friends with someone your other friend introduced you to? Are you allowed to stay friends with one your friend's friend?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the 2021 Southern Africa public speaking champion, Verity Price, to help a listener develop confidence and excellent public speaking skills/
Clement speaks to Lurinda Maree, industrial psychologist, about the role that positive reinforcement, compliments and encouragement could have on employees, children and other members of society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to head of the Budget office at National Treasury, Edgar Sishi, about the negotiations and moving around of funds in order to secure a 1.5% wage hike for public servants.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and Dr Nozipho Maponya discuss common allergies faced by children and adults alike.LISTEN TO PODCAST
labour expert, Andrew Levy, helps us understand the policies involved in the workplace governing company resources.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Buhle Madlala, from the National Cycling Academy Forum, as well as Mickey Modisane from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, about the lack of transformation in the sporting code.LISTEN TO PODCAST
State attorney, Johan van Schalkwyk, explains why SAPS has not yet arrested Jacob Zuma and details the letter written to the Constitutional Court.LISTEN TO PODCAST