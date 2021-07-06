SAPS letter to the Constitutional Court

State attorney, Johan van Schalkwyk, explains why SAPS has not yet arrested Jacob Zuma and details the letter written to the Constitutional Court.
Clement and relationship coach, Leah Sefor, talk about how some people recover from divorce and emerge revitalized and renewed.
Travel influencers and bloggers, Eddie Vilakazi and Lerato Mogoatlhe, give us tips and tricks to a successful travel experience.
Gabriel Crouse, from the IRR, explains their polling methodology which led to the erection of a billboard on the M1 highway.
Clement and Idols contestants, Mmatema, Zoe Zana and Heinz Winckler, chat about their time on the show, their love for music and life after Idols.
Clement spends time getting to know the rugby legend as he talks business, rugby, family and his love for Superman.
Clement speaks to Singabakho Nxumalo from the Department of Correctional Services and Brigadier Vish Naidoo from the SAPS about the processes involved with the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.
What happens when you want to be friends with someone your other friend introduced you to? Are you allowed to stay friends with one your friend's friend?
Clement speaks to the 2021 Southern Africa public speaking champion, Verity Price, to help a listener develop confidence and excellent public speaking skills/
Clement speaks to Lurinda Maree, industrial psychologist, about the role that positive reinforcement, compliments and encouragement could have on employees, children and other members of society.