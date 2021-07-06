Lack of transformation in cycling

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will update the nation on developments in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 July 2021 3:57 PM
62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA In Alexandra, a group of 800 demonstrators reportedly attacked and opened fire at police officers who had received medical attenti... 11 July 2021 1:34 PM
South Africa now ranks 21 in World Giving Index 2021 Nicklaus Bauer speaks to Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates about the World Giving Index. 11 July 2021 10:13 AM
I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule According to the suspended African National Congress secretary-general, the party resolutions say the court is the last resort onc... 9 July 2021 6:23 PM
ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule ju... 9 July 2021 1:24 PM
Zuma remains in prison 'until ConCourt decides on the rescission application' Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report. 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can't take an extension of lockdown. We're out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Lack of transformation in cycling

Lack of transformation in cycling

6 July 2021 10:43 AM

Clement speaks to Buhle Madlala, from the National Cycling Academy Forum, as well as Mickey Modisane from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, about the lack of transformation in the sporting code. 


Relationships- Making it through a Divorce

9 July 2021 12:05 PM

Clement and relationship coach, Leah Sefor, talk about how some people recover from divorce and emerge revitalized and renewed. 

The ins and outs of Travel

9 July 2021 11:22 AM

Travel influencers and bloggers, Eddie Vilakazi and Lerato Mogoatlhe, give us tips and tricks to a successful travel experience. 

Institute of Race Relations explains their research on racism

9 July 2021 10:46 AM

Gabriel Crouse, from the IRR, explains their polling methodology which led to the erection of a billboard on the M1 highway.

#702Openline

9 July 2021 10:11 AM
Across the Desk- former Idols contestants

8 July 2021 12:05 PM

Clement and Idols contestants, Mmatema, Zoe Zana and Heinz Winckler, chat about their time on the show, their love for music and life after Idols. 

Hanging out with Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

8 July 2021 11:15 AM

Clement spends time getting to know the rugby legend as he talks business, rugby, family and his love for Superman. 

Jacob Zuma begins his prison sentence

8 July 2021 9:32 AM

Clement speaks to Singabakho Nxumalo from the Department of Correctional Services and Brigadier Vish Naidoo from the SAPS about the processes involved with the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. 

What's The Tea- defining the 'friend code'

7 July 2021 12:08 PM

What happens when you want to be friends with someone your other friend introduced you to? Are you allowed to stay friends with one your friend's friend? 

Listeners' Choice- Developing excellent Public speaking skills

7 July 2021 11:42 AM

 

Clement speaks to the 2021 Southern Africa public speaking champion, Verity Price, to help a listener develop confidence and excellent public speaking skills/ 

The importance of Positive reinforcement

7 July 2021 11:04 AM

Clement speaks to Lurinda Maree, industrial psychologist, about the role that positive reinforcement, compliments and encouragement could have on employees, children and other members of society.

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Local

Local

62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA

Local

Local

I was exposed to the realities of farm murders as a child - Ernst Roets

Local

Local

Western Cape achieves highest vaccination rate per 1 million residents

11 July 2021 3:08 PM

11 July 2021 3:08 PM

To strike or not? Public sector unions turn to members after wage talks stall

11 July 2021 2:49 PM

11 July 2021 2:49 PM

'Parliament has let South Africans down' – Themba Maseko

11 July 2021 2:38 PM

11 July 2021 2:38 PM

