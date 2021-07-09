The ins and outs of Travel

Travel influencers and bloggers, Eddie Vilakazi and Lerato Mogoatlhe, give us tips and tricks to a successful travel experience.
Asanda Ngoasheng, Independent political Analyst, Mbazima Shilowa, former Premier of Gauteng & Peter Bruce, Columnist for Business Day and Sunday Times, on looking back and looking forward with regards to government's response to the unrests, role pf political parties and the work that the ANC needs to do and the media coverage of the unrests.
Min Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, responding that there's security in hotspots area for trucks to be able to transport goods.
Nu Davidson, Relationship Coach, spoke about how o deal with being turned off by my partner and how to deal with it.
Listeners called in about some of the oldwives tales, superstitions, that they grew up on and whether they still believe in them or not.
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, gave us an update on the President's visit to KZN.
On Across the Desk, Clement spoke to independent candidates from different provinces, Nkateko Mabasa, Susan Campbell, Tshiamo Malatji and Bishop Vincent Jones, who intend on participating in the upcoming 2021 Municipal Elections.
On Hanging out with Clement, we spoke to Basani Maluleke, Former CEO of African Bank.