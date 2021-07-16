July is Fibroid awareness month. We focus on the causes and symptoms of the condition and also what care interventions are available for patients. Dr Josias Padi, an interventional radiologist, joins us for the conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Natasha Moni helps us understand correct due process covering retrenchment procedures in companies.
Where did all the COVID19 relief money go? Was R500bn 'stolen' as some people allege? Gilad Isaacs from the Institute for Economic Justice helps us understand where all the funds were distributed and how they were spent.
What caused last week's violence? Parliament is concerned with the Minister of Defence's assertions that the violence was not an orchestrated insurrection. Clement speaks to co-chair of Parliament's committee on defense, Cyril Xaba.
Caller, John, called us with concerns about his quadriplegic brother not being able to access covid19 vaccine site. Motalatale Modiba from GP Dept of Health came on air at 10h10 to respond.
Clement speaks to Mpume Langa from the Durban chamber of commerce, about the impact of last week's violence on investment in the province and the country at large.
Asanda Ngoasheng, Independent political Analyst, Mbazima Shilowa, former Premier of Gauteng & Peter Bruce, Columnist for Business Day and Sunday Times, on looking back and looking forward with regards to government's response to the unrests, role pf political parties and the work that the ANC needs to do and the media coverage of the unrests.
Min Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, responding that there's security in hotspots area for trucks to be able to transport goods.