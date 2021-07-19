Reaction to security for trucks on N3

Min Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, responding that there’s security in hotspots area for trucks to be able to transport goods.
Clement read a letter from a listener about being fleeced by an online lover.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jasmine Opperman, Risk Consultant in Intelligence, joined us to talk about the language of an insurrection.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dulcy Rubushe, Counsellor, spoke about how to deal with past trauma and events that trigger it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
July is Fibroid awareness month. We focus on the causes and symptoms of the condition and also what care interventions are available for patients. Dr Josias Padi, an interventional radiologist, joins us for the conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Natasha Moni helps us understand correct due process covering retrenchment procedures in companies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Where did all the COVID19 relief money go? Was R500bn ‘stolen’ as some people allege? Gilad Isaacs from the Institute for Economic Justice helps us understand where all the funds were distributed and how they were spent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What caused last week’s violence? Parliament is concerned with the Minister of Defence’s assertions that the violence was not an orchestrated insurrection. Clement speaks to co-chair of Parliament’s committee on defense, Cyril Xaba.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Caller, John, called us with concerns about his quadriplegic brother not being able to access covid19 vaccine site. Motalatale Modiba from GP Dept of Health came on air at 10h10 to respond.LISTEN TO PODCAST