Reaction by different bodies/parties towards the unrests – was it sufficient?

Asanda Ngoasheng, Independent political Analyst, Mbazima Shilowa, former Premier of Gauteng & Peter Bruce, Columnist for Business Day and Sunday Times, on looking back and looking forward with regards to government’s response to the unrests, role pf political parties and the work that the ANC needs to do and the media coverage of the unrests.