World of Work- a focus of retrenchments

Natasha Moni helps us understand correct due process covering retrenchment procedures in companies.
Clement sits across the desk with Mahlatse Mahlase and Tshidi Madia from the EWN newsroom to discuss the politics of contemporary SA and how the governing party's factions are playing themselves out in the streets of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with Professor Jansen as they go back in time to the Cape Flats in the 60s, and travel to present day South Africa and his role in academia and thought leadership.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo discusses former president Jacob Zuma being permitted to attend his brother's funeralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement read a letter from a listener about being fleeced by an online lover.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jasmine Opperman, Risk Consultant in Intelligence, joined us to talk about the language of an insurrection.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dulcy Rubushe, Counsellor, spoke about how to deal with past trauma and events that trigger it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
July is Fibroid awareness month. We focus on the causes and symptoms of the condition and also what care interventions are available for patients. Dr Josias Padi, an interventional radiologist, joins us for the conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST