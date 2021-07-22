Singabako Nxumalo

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:40
ABSA INSIGHTS PODCAST
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:42
Vukani Mngxati: SA Needs to grapple seriously with problems that are delaying economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vukani Mngxati - CEO at Accenture in Africa
Today at 18:49
ZOOM : Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
The problems which will follow if the now complete Medupi starts operating
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World by Ian Goldin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Ian Goldin - Author and Professor of Globalisation and Development at Oxford
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Meyer - null at painter
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It will be tough for Rea Vaya to remove taxis from the busy Louis Botha Avenue' City of Johannesburg executive director of transport Dorothy Mabuza and journalist Ferial Haffaje discuss why Phase 1c of Rea Vay... 2 August 2021 5:03 PM
Ramaphosa set to return to Zondo Inquiry next week The president will complete his evidence relating to the ANC in his capacity as the current president and former deputy president... 2 August 2021 3:42 PM
About 155,000 people enslaved in SA - Anti-money laundering organisation South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce chairperson Rozanne Gany explained how they go after human traffickers by... 2 August 2021 3:04 PM
View all Local
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while... 31 July 2021 9:17 AM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
View all Business
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
View all Sport
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Singabako Nxumalo

Singabako Nxumalo

22 July 2021 10:25 AM

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo discusses former president Jacob Zuma being permitted to attend his brother's funeral


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Measures to combat pollution

2 August 2021 11:02 AM

Nickolaus speaks to the DDG in the Department of Water and Sanitation about programmes in place to mitigate against pollution and improve water quality in our communities. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is the President sittting on the Digital Vibes report

2 August 2021 10:32 AM

Nickolaus speaks to the DA's Siviwe Gwarube and political analyst, Ralph Matshekga, on the SIU report into the Digital Vibes corruption saga. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

2 August 2021 10:03 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fantasizing about someone else when in your intimate with your partner

30 July 2021 12:00 PM

On our Relationship feature, Lisa Welsh, an Intimacy Coach, spoke to Clement about whether fantasizing about someone else when in bed with your partner is normal or not.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Toxic Positivity

30 July 2021 11:04 AM

Mbali Njomane, Social Innovator, helping to understand what toxic positivity is all about.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

10,200 jobs have been affected by the recent civil unrest

30 July 2021 10:37 AM

 

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (dti) Ebrahim Patel described what the government will do to help businesses with the reshuffled 2.3 billion Rand aid package.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Patient dies at Helen Joseph while waiting to be attended to

30 July 2021 10:11 AM

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter, explaining what unfolded about the patient that passed away at the Helen Joseph hospital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

30 July 2021 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Clement Manyathela Show - In Conversation with Dr Noluthando Nematswerani

29 July 2021 3:10 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers

29 July 2021 12:12 PM

On Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers, Clement spoke to Nonhlanhla Mnisi, Writer, Producer, Director, Author and Zaba Hlatshwayo, Head Writer for Nqobile, currently playing on Mzansi Magic DStv, about their experiences as script writers and what how they bring a story/series/show to life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'It will be tough for Rea Vaya to remove taxis from the busy Louis Botha Avenue'

Local

Riots are result of ANC factional battles, those guilty must be prosecuted - DA

Local

Why is President Ramaphosa sitting on the Digital Vibes report?

Local

EWN Highlights

Health Dept confident of reaching 300,000 jabs per day

2 August 2021 6:10 PM

Basic Education Dept pleased with school reopening

2 August 2021 5:24 PM

Mkhize, Digital Vibes tender saga set to dominate ANC NWC meeting

2 August 2021 5:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA